NYMD announces designer lineup for SS27 edition

New York Men’s Day (NYMD), the biannual menswear collective showcase presented by Project and Coterie by Informa, has announced its designer lineup for its upcoming SS27 event.

Marking the 26th edition of the showcase, the upcoming event will take place on September 10 at Mercedes-Benz of Manhattan for the third time, kicking off New York Fashion Week with two sessions. Returning participating designers set to showcase their SS27 collections include Avon Anglers, Christopher Lowman, Clara Son and Science Project Company, while designers set to show for the first time at NYMD include Alienant, Big Ocean x Andy Yu, Ethan Lewy and Ouila.

NYMD Presented by PROJECT and COTERIE by Informa Announces Dates and Designer Line up for SS27 Credits: NYMD

“We built New York Men’s Day to be a launchpad, and this season continues to be the best expression of that vision,” said Erin Hawker, founder of Agentry PR and New York Men’s Day, in a statement. “With four designers returning - Avon Anglers, Christopher Lowman, Clara Son, and Science Project Company - to push their narratives even further and four new voices - Alienant, Big Ocean x Andy Yu, Ethan Lewy, and Ouila - stepping onto the platform for the first time, NYMD continues to be a place where menswear and expansive design can take real risks in front of the industry.

Returning as sponsors for the third consecutive season are Project and Coterie, with the latter running concurrently at New York’s Javits Center from 9 to 11 September 2026. Both Project and Coterie will host the bar for the afternoon sessions of NYMD, giving buyers, editors, stylists and insiders a dedicated space to connect and discover talent.

NYMD Presented by PROJECT and COTERIE by Informa Announces Dates and Designer Line up for SS27 Credits: NYMD

“Project and Coterie has always been about discovery, connectivity, and elevating the most compelling voices in fashion, and partnering with NYMD allows us to continue our mission,” said Brian Bartiss, VP of Sales, Fashion by Informa, in a statement. “Supporting designers through this platform is essential to nurturing the next wave of global talent, and we’re thrilled to celebrate that energy with NYMD this September.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to our partners, whose ongoing support allows us to keep investing in emerging talent and growing this community, and we’re excited to see how this group raises the bar for what New York menswear can be,” added Hawker.