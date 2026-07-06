NYSD launches global dual-credential program with University of New York in Prague

The New York School of Design (NYSD) and the University of New York in Prague (UNYP) are launching the Fashion Design Management Concentration, a new global academic partnership set to debut in Fall 2027. The 3.5-year program will give students dual international credentials, with a recognized Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from UNYP and a Fashion Design Certificate from NYSD.

Graduates will complete their foundation and advanced business courses in Prague before joining an immersive residency at NYSD’s Manhattan campus in their sixth semester. The creative residency is described as a hands-on experience in professional design studios, where they will be able to develop their portfolios and join exclusive industry workshops and events.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with UNYP to bring this innovative program to life," said Janet Tsong, president, NYSD, in a statement "By connecting the academic excellence of Prague with the vibrant energy of New York's fashion ecosystem, we are empowering the next generation of global fashion leaders to understand both the commercial and creative forces driving the industry."

According to the NYSD, the program was designed to help students succeed across diverse career pathways, such as brand management, fashion marketing, product development, and fashion entrepreneurship. The curriculum blends marketing, finance, strategy, and entrepreneurship with design, product development, and creative processes. Students will also be eligible for a partnership scholarship applied toward the NYSD portion of the program.