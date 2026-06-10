Off Season evolves brand identity with debut mainline collection

Off Season, the premium sports-fashion brand founded by Kristin Juszczyk and Emma Grede, is establishing its independent brand identity beyond fanwear licensed collaborations with the launch of its first ‘Mainline’ collection.

The debut ‘Mainline’ collection, launching today, June 10, aims to reimagine “athletic heritage,” explained Off Season on its social media, combining “sport and style, while representing a league of our own,” with pieces built around “style, community and the emotional connection sport creates”.

Off Season ‘Mainline’ collection campaign Credits: Off Season

Off Season launched in 2025 with a mission to redefine the intersection of fashion and sport, offering a new category of apparel extending beyond traditional fan gear, especially for women, and this drop has been created independently of any specific sports league, team, or collaboration to mark its first step in evolving as a modern lifestyle brand.

The brand has become known for its high-profile partnerships with sporting leagues, such as the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Team USA, and most recently, Formula 1, offering game/race day apparel, including puffer jackets, graphic T-shirts, patchwork joggers, jersey mesh halter necks, cropped track tops, team logo branded hoodies, knitwear, and shorts.

Off Season launches debut core collection as it evolves beyond licensed collaborations

Off Season ‘Mainline’ collection campaign Credits: Off Season

For its first-ever core collection, Off Season is still merging the worlds of fashion and sports to create a modern, elevated sportswear range with sport-inspired silhouettes and vintage-style graphics, as it looks to introduce “the world of Off Season itself” with “design leading over heavy branding”.

The collection isn’t tied to any specific sport, but rather a “reflection of the Off Season lifestyle” with sport in general being the foundation, with pieces ranging from corsets crafted in jersey with lace detailing and flexible boning to skorts featuring mesh jersey panels, and stripy loungewear short sets, rooted in shades of summer blue.

Other highlights of the 12-piece collection include a windbreaker quarter zip bodysuit, fleece layered wide-leg sweatpants, nylon track pants with graphic and stripe detailing, and a layered tank top, which self-taught designer Juszczyk describes as her “fun twist on the basic tank”.

Off Season ‘Mainline’ collection campaign Credits: Off Season

There is also a nod to Juszczyk’s NFL connection through her husband, Kyle Juszczyk, fullback for the San Francisco 49ers, with an Off Season-branded jersey in a blue and golden-brown colourway, adorned with OS on the front to mimic 05 on a football jersey and patches on the sleeve.

While the majority of the collection is designed for women, there are two unisex pieces, a windbreaker top and short set. Prices for the collection range from 85 to 160 US dollars.

Off Season ‘Mainline’ collection campaign Credits: Off Season

Commenting on the evolution of Off Season, Juszczyk said in a statement: “From the beginning, Off Season has always been about connection, whether that’s to a team, a moment, or a feeling.

“With this collection, we’re expanding that idea and creating pieces that connect people to the Off Season point of view itself. It’s about capturing the emotion and influence of sport, but translating it into something that feels elevated, versatile, and personal to how you style it in everyday life.”

Off Season ‘Mainline’ collection campaign Credits: Off Season

To launch the collection, Juszczyk tapped her husband, Kyle and friends Kelsey Anderson, Claire Kittle, and Tori Moraga to star in the campaign.

The Off Season ‘Mainline’ collection will be available directly from the brand’s e-commerce, as well as at Revolve.com and Fanatics.com.

Off Season ‘Mainline’ collection campaign Credits: Off Season

Off Season ‘Mainline’ collection campaign Credits: Off Season

Off Season ‘Mainline’ collection campaign Credits: Off Season

Off Season ‘Mainline’ collection campaign Credits: Off Season

Off Season ‘Mainline’ collection campaign Credits: Off Season