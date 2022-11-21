Off-White Equipment c/o Helinox launches

Off-White has teamed up with Helinox, known for its lightweight, portable furniture, to launch the Off-White Equipment c/o Helinox collection.

Described as the brainchild of Off-White founder and creative director Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021, the collaboration spans garments, accessories and furniture to reconsider “functionality, radical silhouettes, and unexpected details”.

The partnership with Off-White began in 2020 when Abloh approached Post Archive Faction (PAF) to craft a performance wear collection. In response, the Korean collective proposed the creation of multidimensional safe zones for human survival, spanning garments, tools, and spaces. To realise this vision and to bring the project to life, Off-White and PAF have partnered with Helinox and Swiss Army knife manufacturer Victorinox.

Image: Off-White Equipment c/o Helinox

The 12-piece collection includes functional and conceptual designs inspired by human evolution, from the birth of Western History through the Renaissance to the beginnings of Modernism to current-day Postmodernism, by reinterpreting symbolic motifs and evolutionary designs, including Adam and Eve’s proverbial fig leaf.

Highlights include Helinox’s lightweight, packable Sunset Chair and Table One Hard Top Large made with black fabric over the metal frames adorned with black fig leaves. There is also an Off-White c/o Post Archive Faction c/o Victorinox knife and the Equipment Stone, a 3D-printed sculptural grey stone stamped with the word ‘Equipment’.

Image: Off-White Equipment c/o Helinox

Commenting on the collaboration, Young Lah, global chief executive at Helinox, said in a statement: “This incredible project with Off-White has been an exploration that’s meaningful to us and demonstrates the breadth in how humans experience art, fashion, utility and the outdoors.

“The Helinox brand comes through as a canvas, both in terms of expressing style and in terms of how people use our products for enjoyment in so many different environments. We are honoured to collaborate with this group of people and brands and bring this project to life.”

The Off-White Equipment c/o Helinox collection is now available at Off-White stores and website and at Farfetch.

Image: Off-White Equipment c/o Helinox