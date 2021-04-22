Oliver Bonas teams up with Re-Fashion

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Oliver Bonas is teaming up with second-hand clothes specialist, Re-Fashion, to help reduce clothes waste.

The partnership will allow Oliver Bonas customers to recycle their unwanted clothes and raise funds for charity by adding a free Re-Fashion bag to their online order. All they have to do then is fill the bag with “good quality, pre-loved high street fashion” and return to Re-Fashion for free via Collect+.

“At Oliver Bonas, we are committed to being kind in everything we do. From how we treat each other to how we look after the environment,” explained the brand in a statement. “Re-Fashion offers a way for our customers to raise money for good causes and recycle their clothes - a double win.”

Re-Fashion’s mission is to make fashion more sustainable for good, reducing fashion’s impact on the environment by reselling and repurposing unwanted clothes to raise money for sustainable and charitable causes.

To date, Re-Fashion has helped to raise more than 30,000 pounds for its charitable partners. Currently, Re-Fashion donations are going directly to The Rieves Foundation, which helps support sustainable initiatives, volunteering and educational projects.