Omorpho announces UK and European expansion

Premium fitness brand Omorpho, co-founded by former Nike executive Stefan Olander, known for its micro-weighted training gear and vests, is expanding to the UK and Europe, following “strong momentum” in the US.

Omorpho, which launched in 2021, has established itself as an innovator in the sportswear market with its redefined wearable resistance apparel featuring its proprietary MicroLoad design, which evenly distributes small amounts of weight across key muscle groups, helping users build strength, improve cardiovascular endurance and support bone health while maintaining natural movement patterns.

Unlike traditional weighted products, Omorpho is engineered to move seamlessly with the body, enhancing performance across running, strength training and functional fitness.

Omorpho campaign Credits: Omorpho

For its UK and European expansion, Omorpho will be selling two of its best-selling products via its e-commerce: the G-Vest Icon (adjustable from 2.7 - 9.1 kilogram) and G-Vest Run (adjustable from 1.4 - 7.3 kilogram), debuting in the all-new Deep Sea colourway, alongside the brand’s G-Wear weighted apparel.

Olander, founder and chief executive of Omorpho, said in a statement: “The response to Omorpho in the United States has exceeded our expectations and reinforced the growing global appetite for smarter, science-backed wearable resistance solutions.

“Expanding into the UK and Europe is an important next step in our mission to help make every human stronger. Wearable resistance is the future of training and amplified human movement. Omorpho is uniquely positioned to lead this category globally.”