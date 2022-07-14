On expands sportswear offerings with new sports bra line

Swiss sportswear brand On has expanded its product offering with a collection of sports bras designed to offer women “versatility, comfort, and freedom” when they workout.

On have been developing its sports bra for more than two years to meet the standards for an elevated running experience, while also ensuring the sports bras were engineered for active people of all ages, lifestyles and performance abilities.

The collection features two sports bras aimed at rounding out On’s running kit, a performance bra created to offer maximum coverage and support for high-intensity activities, such as running and intense training and an active bra for those seeking medium support for everyday multi-functional activities.

Image: On

Both bras have an easy pull-over design and offer 360 support with ergonomic construction and support padding for each individual breast. The straps are made of responsive, premium elastic that adds stretch for an unrestricted feel, while the high neckline ensures medium support without squeezing for higher intensity workouts and is equipped with a full mesh back panel for breathability.

Fiona King, On’s apparel development lead, said in a statement: “We design, develop and innovate our shoes and apparel with the highest standards to give our customers the best possible running experience.

“But like all of our products, it takes time. We wanted to guarantee that we were putting forward the best possible product. After nearly two years of design and development, we feel proud to release our active and performance sports bras that go above and beyond the capabilities of other sports bras on the market.”

On’s sports bras are priced 55 pounds / 65 US dollars for the active bra and 65 pounds / 75 US dollars for the performance bra. Both are available in XS to XL sizes via on-running.com and selected retail partners worldwide.

Image: On