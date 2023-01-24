On launches ‘On Track Nights’ global running event series

Swiss sportswear brand On has announced it is launching its own global running event series across five cities from May.

‘On Track Nights’ is launching to give a platform to elite, U-20, semi-pro, and “passionate” middle-distant runners an opportunity to gather valuable points for World Championship and Olympic qualifications.

The series will span across three continents and will kick off in Los Angeles on May 6 with ‘Track Fest’, followed by the ‘Night of 10,000m PB’s’ in Highgate, UK on May 20, the ‘Fast5000’ in Montesson, France on June 10 and ‘Track Night’ in Vienna, Austria on June 17. The series will close out with an event in Melbourne, Australia in the autumn.

Olivier Bernhard, co-founder of On, said in a statement: “We are a running brand at heart and with our Lightning programme, we have taken major strides in developing the fastest products for the very best runners of the world. The next big step is to provide new opportunities and a different kind of professional athletics event for athletes to race in.

“We know that race atmosphere is pivotal to performance, so we want to bring the fans and running community closer to the track and have them be part of the athlete’s journey to major championships.”

The events are being designed as “high-octane affairs,” explains On, with each stop on the tour offering a “unique local flavour” that champions a community-focused, festival-feel approach to racing.

On Track Night’s Europe project lead, Chris Becker, added: “The series will become a place for personal bests and top performances, addressing a genuine need from athletes to get to that next level. Local athletes will stand on the start line shoulder to shoulder with world-class talent. And we’re planning on offering a spectacular experience for everyone attending.”

The announcement of the global race series follows On confirming its first standalone European store opening on London’s Regent Street on February 10. The store’s lower ground floor will be dedicated to On’s community, with space for panels, workouts, and events, including a pop-up bar.