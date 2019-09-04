On|Off names SS20 designers for LFW

On|Off, the innovative talent support platform established in 2002 by Lee Lapthorne, has named five designers who will take part in its on-schedule collaborative showcase during London Fashion Week.

Now in its 17th year, the programme that nurtures UK and International emerging designers, will introduce Colin Horgan, Rose Danford-Phillips, JimmyPaul, Daniel Pascal Tanner, and Yan Dengyu to press and buyers at the final catwalk show of the official LFW schedule on September 17.

All the designers will take part in the collaborative catwalk show, as well as receive business support and mentoring, including introductions to key industry experts, links to production and manufacturing, as well as marketing advice and access to business professionals.

On|Off Presents…SS20 designers Colin Horgan

A graduate from The Royal College of Art in 2017, Colin Horgan takes his inspiration by strength in women in his family and juxtaposes them with surreal women that have inspired him throughout his youth. His signature aesthetic embodies rich sculptural fabrications creating long and lean silhouettes.

Rose Danford-Phillips

Contemporary womenswear designer Rose Danford-Phillips is inspired by her family of gardeners and artists, with a love of maximalist beauty of nature sitting at the core of her work that is translated into hand-painted and collaged prints, experimental ‘organic’ textiles and ‘growing’ embroideries which are combined with sleek jersey, practical workwear and strong tailoring to create her world of Modern Baroque.

JimmyPaul

Amsterdam-based JimmyPaul pushes the boundaries of colour, shape and texture within his collections, investigating the border between costume and fashion. Inspiration looks to pop-culture from the past, present and future creating a collection of one-off pieces. He has created custom tour costumes for Kylie Minogue and dressed celebrities including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eillish and Rihanna.

Daniel Pascal Tanner

British contemporary fashion designer Daniel Pascal Tanner has been part of Liberty London’s “Liberty Discovers’ initiative for the past two seasons. He gives Neo-Romantic silhouettes a contemporary touch with playful exaggerations in proportion and experimental colour palettes that are combined with structured form and processes inspired by techniques of the past.

Yan Dengyu

A graduate from Glasgow School of Art, Yan Dengyu combines his background in fashion, textiles and architecture to create collections focused on cutting and draping skills resulting in exaggerated structures and futuristic silhouettes created from innovative fabrics.

On|Off has a reputation for propelling designers, with the showcase previously featuring well-known UK and international designers including JW Anderson, Louise Gray, Gareth Pugh, Peter Pilotto, Bernhard Willhelm, Osman, Christopher Raeburn and Roksanda IIincic.

On|Off Presents… will take place during London Fashion Week on September 17.

Image: courtesy of On|Off