On Running joins forces with Bang and Olufsen

Swiss sports brand On has teamed up with Danish luxury audio brand Bang and Olufsen to create what they are calling the “ultimate running kit”.

Built on what the two brands describe as “shared design philosophies and a fascination for deepening human experiences” the collaboration aims to bring together running and music in a new way.

The ultimate running kit features On’s latest elite-level competition shoe, the Cloudboom, alongside a limited edition of Bang and Olufsen’s first true wireless sports earphones, Beoplay E8 Sport On Edition. The special edition features both Bang and Olufsen’s and On’s minimalist logos, highlighted by colour contrasting aluminium rings and a cloud pattern.

“It has always been a dream of mine to create the ultimate competition running shoe”, said Olivier Bernhard, co-founder of On in a statement. “The Cloudboom is created with the inputs of our elite athletes who know what it takes to run your fastest marathon ever. At the same time, I love the Clouboom’s silhouette. It incorporates the core DNA of our brand - minimalist design and maximum performance - a principle we share with Bang and Olufsen.”

The Cloudboom is On’s ultimate competition shoe, created with elite athlete input, and features twin CloudTec cushioning technology to provide an instant fit and long-distance comfort, which the brand states is "everything you need for your fastest marathon ever”.

In addition, the trainer features a carbon-fibre infused Speedboard and a single layer of engineered mesh ensures low weight and maximum breathability while a new grip-rubber compound in an advanced traction pattern is designed for optimised traction, while the extreme rocker shape of the bottom unit helps the rolling motion for even more propulsive power.

Cloudboom will be available on On’s e-commerce as well as at Browns, Mr Porter, Pro Direct and The Running Works, priced at 170 pounds, while the Beoplay E8 Sport On Edition, released in “very limited” quantities will be priced 300 pounds.

Images: courtesy of On