On targeting sports culture with Burna Boy partnership

Swiss performance sportswear brand On has announced a multi-year collaboration with music superstar and Afrobeats pioneer Burna Boy, which will fuse sport, culture, and creativity.

In a statement, On, which also has a brand partnership with actress Zendaya, said the move advances its vision “to redefine the intersection of performance and lifestyle through compelling partnerships”.

On will collaborate with Burna Boy on products and “experiences that champion self-expression and community". The first will focus on tennis, building on its global event series, ‘Clubhouse Nights,’ which blends tennis, music and art, in New York, Miami, and Paris.

Martin Hoffmann, chief executive of On, said: “This partnership is built on a shared spirit. At On, we exist to ignite the human spirit through movement, and Burna Boy’s art achieves exactly that.

“He doesn't just make music; he moves communities. Welcoming an artist who so deeply identifies with our mission is a special moment for us, and we can’t wait to create things together that will inspire.”

Burna Boy and On announce multi-year partnership Credits: On

The launch was introduced with a short film, blending Burna Boy’s bold aesthetic with On’s Swiss roots, directed by Rollo Jackson, which aimed to present tennis “in an entirely new light, reimagining the clubhouse as a vibrant, culture-forward space”.

Commenting on the partnership, Burna Boy added: “For me, everything I do comes from the same place - music, sport, community, and culture. It’s all connected. On gets that. Our partnership is about shaking things up and creating new energy in the world of sports.”