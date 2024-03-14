On unveils tennis apparel collection

Swiss high-performance sportswear brand On, backed by tennis star Roger Federer, has unveiled its highly anticipated tennis apparel collection, as it continues its ambition to become the world’s “most premium” sportswear brand.

On has drawn from its close collaborations with tennis stars Iga Świątek and Ben Shelton to create a premium and innovative comprehensive collection of on-court and off-court tennis styles, comprising of 17 unique pieces across footwear and apparel.

On Tennis Apparel collection SS24 Credits: On

Highlights include tennis dresses, skirts, tops, and shorts, such as Shelton’s pink-accented tank top to Świątek’s two-piece outfits and an off-court tracksuit, all featuring advanced moisture-wicking technology to keep players cool and dry during intense matches.

Świątek, the world’s number 1 women’s tennis player who has partnered with On since 2023, said in a statement: “The design and advanced technology not only enhance my comfort during matches but also empowers me to perform at my best while feeling confident.”

On Tennis Apparel collection SS24 Credits: On

The tennis apparel will launch on March 15 in the Asia–Pacific (APAC) region, followed by Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) on April 1, and the Americas from April 5.

The apparel launches alongside the latest tennis footwear collection co-created with Federer, The Roger Clubhouse Pro, the sportswear brand’s first on-court model. The versatile shoe has been created to bridge the gap between the performance of The Roger Pro line and the heritage off-court style from other The Roger models.

On The Roger Clubhouse Pro Credits: On

The Roger Clubhouse Pro has been designed to be compatible with all racket sports and has more underfoot cushioning than other styles in Federer’s range, alongside a hidden Speedboard at the heel and midfoot to enhance on-court performance, and a full herringbone outsole to provide traction and grip on-court.

In addition, On is launching The Roger Kids and The Roger Clubhouse Pro Youth, offering the younger generation the same technology and comfort “in a casual, sleek, gender-neutral and court-inspired sneaker”.

On The Roger Clubhouse Pro Youth and The Roger Kids Credits: On

On Tennis Apparel collection SS24 Credits: On