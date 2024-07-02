On unveils tennis collaboration with Beams

Swiss performance sportswear brand On is continuing its push into the tennis market by creating a tennis lifestyle collection in collaboration with Japanese lifestyle brand Beams.

The tennis-inspired athleisure capsule collection has been designed to bridge the gap between on-court performance and off-court style, offering apparel, including a tracksuit, shorts, and a co-branded shirt in black, white and pine green, alongside On’s ‘The Roger Pro’ sneakers.

On and Beams tennis collaboration Credits: On

In a statement, On said the collection combines its technical expertise with “Beams’ long-standing tradition of curating high-quality lifestyle products,” and aims to transform the tennis and fashion landscape by “democratising the love for tennis, blending timeless aesthetics with modern youth culture and street style”.

The limited-edition collection was pre-launched at Beams Men Shibuya store in Tokyo on June 29 and is now available worldwide via On’s website. Prices range from 55 to 230 pounds.

On and Beams tennis collaboration Credits: On

On and Beams tennis collaboration Credits: On

On and Beams tennis collaboration Credits: On