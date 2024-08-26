One of the world's largest rough diamonds has been unearthed in Botswana

A Canadian mining firm, Lucara Diamond, has unearthed a 2,492-carat rough diamond in Botswana, the second-largest diamond in history, potentially worth over 40 million dollars.

The discovery highlights Botswana's significance in the global diamond industry, where it accounts for about 20 percent of world production.

In a statement, William Lamb President and CEO of Lucara, commented on this historic discovery: "We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492 carat diamond. This find not only showcases the remarkable potential of our Karowe Mine, but also upholds our strategic investment in cutting-edge XRT technology. The ability to recover such a massive, high-quality stone intact demonstrates the effectiveness of our approach to diamond recovery and our commitment to maximizing value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

Mr. Lamb added, "This discovery reinforces Karowe's position as a truly world-class diamond mine and highlights the continued success of our operational and underground development strategy."

Botswana's diamond industry delivers wide-ranging socio-economic benefits to the country that extend well beyond the mining sector, Lucara said. Its influence supports national development by funding critical areas such as education and healthcare.

It comes as Botswana considers new legislation requiring mining companies to sell substantial stakes to local entities.

This landmark discovery is likely to boost investor confidence in Botswana's mining sector, while also prompting discussions about the country's mining policies and its position in the evolving global diamond market.

Lucadra did not provide give details of the diamond’s value or stone quality.