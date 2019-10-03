One8 teams up with Puma to launch athleisure for boys

Virat Kohli’s brand One8 has launched athleisure for boys in collaboration with Puma. The collection comprises a range of sneakers, tees, shorts, active pants and accessories such as backpacks and beanies for boys aged 4 to14 years. One8 is a brand run by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Puma is a German sportswear brand. The collection will be sold both on offline and online channels of Puma across the country. Puma has been witnessing strong growth in the Indian market and will be investing to expand its retail presence across India to maintain its dominant position.

With this collaboration, One8 which sells adult apparel, footwear, fragrances, packaged water and energy drinks has forayed into the children’s category with the intention of encouraging children to play more and remain physically fit. And with this launch, Puma looks at building this segment for younger consumers. Puma One8, co-owned by Kohli and Puma, grossed over Rs 100 crores in the Indian market within a year of its launch in 2018.

Other Indian cricketers such as MS Dhoni with the brand Seven, Sachin Tendulkar with SRT and Yuvraj Singh with YouWeCan have their own range of sports and athleisure wear. Athletes like tennis player Roger Federer, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and former basketball legend Michael Jordan have rolled out their brands too.