Onitsuka Tiger launches collaboration with ‘Astro Boy’

Japanese fashion and footwear brand Onitsuka Tiger is marking the start of its 75th anniversary in 2024 with a collaboration with ‘Astro Boy,’ the first full-length anime TV series in Japan.

The unisex collection comprises of 43 items, spanning footwear and apparel, including shirts, bomber jackets, skirts, and pants, as well as body bags, hats, and two footwear styles featuring the original logo and ‘Astro Boy’ character.

Onitsuka Tiger x ‘Astro Boy’ Credits: Onitsuka Tiger

Highlights include the Dentigre Puff Boot, a statement chunky ankle boot in bold red and the Mexico 66 SD sneakers offered in three different colourways - red with a flaming design, black showcasing the anime character and grey sporting an embroidered logo.

The Onitsuka Tiger x ‘Astro Boy’ is available online and at the brand’s Regent Street flagship store in London.

