Onitsuka Tiger unveils first-ever fragrance

Japanese fashion and sneaker brand Onitsuka Tiger has expanded into beauty with its first-ever eau de parfum, featuring four distinctive scents.

The debut collection of fragrances is themed ‘Wearing Quiet Radiance’ to symbolise “the beauty of contrast,” with the scents drawing inspiration from the elements that have defined Onitsuka Tiger’s legacy, including heritage and modern innovation, as well as merging craftsmanship with contemporary design.

The fragrance collection has been crafted by renowned perfumer Mark Buxton, and features four scents, Onitsuka Tiger One, Two, Three and Four, which embody the brand's aesthetic of contrast, “designed to evoke a sense of tranquillity that reconnects with the essence while simultaneously radiating powerful brilliance”.

Onitsuka Tiger One offers “multi-dimensional radiance” with green notes and mint with traces of lemon and mandarin, as well as gentle notes of white florals and jasmine, with patchouli, leather, and guaiac wood adding depth.

While Onitsuka Tiger Two is a “mysterious clarity” with top notes of Bergamot, lemon, and ambery woods, alongside heart notes of germanium, and base notes of musk and sandalwood. The Onitsuka Tiger Three fragrance is described as a “warm, textured scent rich with depth,” with orange and spicy angelica, alongside heart notes of violet and sea accords, and smoky and spicy base notes.

The final scent, Onitsuka Tiger Four offers an “awakening freshness to a spicy, sensual finish,” with the crisp intensity of peppermint, lemon and bergamot alongside a sharp accent of absinthe and nutmeg, with base notes of vanilla and vetiver.

The entire process of creating the fragrances, from material selection and extraction to blending and bottling, took place exclusively in Grasse, Provence, described as the renowned perfume capital of the world.

Each of the four fragrances, which will launch globally from autumn 2025, are housed in vibrant yellow bottles, reflecting the brand's signature colour alongside its distinctive brand logo lettering.