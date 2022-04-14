Online sneaker marketplace Goat signs deal with French football club

A next generation lifestyle platform has signed a sponsorship deal with one of the world’s most fashionable football clubs. French sports giant Paris Saint-Germain and Goat, a sneaker platform, announced a multiyear global partnership that will see Goat become the new official sleeve partner of the club. The partnership will also see the two brands collaborating to promote Goat’s platform to a new generation of football and fashion fans.

Goat will see its brand displayed on all of the club's performance kits, including training, warm-up and match apparel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fashion x football

"We are delighted to welcome Goat into the Paris Saint-Germain family with this partnership that will see them join the exclusive roster of club partners present on our iconic jerseys," said Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer of Paris Saint-Germain. "Goat is a perfect fit for the club and further supports our position as a leading global sports and lifestyle icon for fans all over the world. Together we will develop exciting and creative experiences to connect with supporters everywhere."

"Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most influential clubs in the world and we're excited to partner with them as we continue to build our global community," said Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of Goat Group. "We're not only bringing together two leading lifestyle brands, but uniting a community of athletes, creatives and fans around the world. This partnership plays to each other's strengths, with innovative collaborations in the months and years to come."