Oreo launches first fashion collection

Oreo, the sandwich cookie, has unveiled its first-ever fashion collection, created in collaboration with three European influencers, with the aim of driving cookie sales and engagement in European markets.

Developed by creative agency Elvis, the playful ‘Oreo Twist Your Style’ unisex clothing collection uses iconic Oreo imagery across a number of classic garments including sweatshirts and T-shirts, through to trend-led items, such as bucket hats and bum bags.

The collection was developed with three key influencers from Europe, Samantha Faiers from the UK, Anne-Laure Mais Moreau from France and Yvonne Pferrer from Germany, who have a combined Instagram following of more than four million, who have each designed a denim jacket for the collection, based on their own personal style.

Vira Ponomarenko, manager of Oreo equity and base, MEU, said in a statement: “Developing this collection enables us to spark playful connections with our audience. The work plays on the fact that Oreo is more than just a cookie – it’s an icon in its own right. We’re giving Oreo fans the opportunity to win an exclusive piece of the brand they love.”

The move into fashion is part of Oreo’s aim to build upon its heritage and bring the brand “even further into fans’ lives,’ added the brand, while also helping to drive sales, and create “buzz and engagement” in key European markets including the UK, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Kazakhstan and the Ukraine.

The collection won’t actually be for sale, instead, Oreo is giving its fans the chance to win items from the collection, along with the grand prize of a 1,000 euro shopping spree, by picking up a special Oreo packs and entering the competition at www.oreostyle.com and via the brand’s social media channels.

To promote the initiative, Oreo and Elvis have also developed a campaign which will run across TV, social, digital, in-store and PR channels in the 11 European markets. Directed by Jack Bowden, who has previously worked with brands including Missguided and Nike, and produced by Craft Films, the film content has a ‘behind the scenes’ feel and captures the playful, natural reactions of the campaign’s models and influencers.

Elli Stone, creative at Elvis, added: “Oreo is a true cultural icon. We wanted to create something fresh and exciting that Oreo had never done before, but still had the cookie’s unmistakeable playful spirit at its core: a unisex fashion collection that Oreo lovers would be buzzing to get their hands on.”

