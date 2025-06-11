Oslo Runway to celebrate 10 years with its 2025 edition

Oslo Runway, which showcases Norwegian design talents, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special edition in August featuring nearly 60 Norwegian designers, artists, and brands.

Running from August 25 to 30, Oslo Runway will celebrate new Norwegian fashion history “with a few glimpses into the past,” with a schedule featuring emerging and established names across various venues throughout Oslo.

Oslo Runway 2025 (ORW25) will kick off with an opening ceremony on the Oslofjord in collaboration with jewellery brand Josephine Studio before diving into the growing interest in Norwegian knitting heritage with Dale of Norway.

They will be followed by a schedule of shows, presentations, exhibitions and events from returning brands, including Envelope1976, Livid, Pearl Octopuss.y, Woodling, Pia Tjelta, Christian Aks, Kari Traa, F5 Collections, ESP, and Julie Josephine, alongside debuts from Blæst, Sixthgear, Camilla Pihl, Ella & Il, and Hartlino.

Pearl Octopuss.y at Oslo Runway Credits: Oslo Runway by Stephanie Sikkes

Elin O. Carlsen, chief executive of Oslo Runway, said in a statement: “It feels incredible to celebrate 10 years with nearly 60 Norwegian designers, artists, and brands on the official programme.

"I'm so proud of what we achieve together, both at home and abroad, and of how the event now contributes to elevating fashion as both a creative industry and a cultural field.”

Oslo Runway announces 2025 schedule

Other highlights include the International Library of Fashion Research taking visitors on a special tour during Oslo Runway to spotlight Norwegian printed fashion over the years, while department store Steen & Strøm is hosting a pop-up featuring ESP, Tarinii, Bastante Textile, Gobmi, and Cala Jade.

Steen & Strøm is also launching a new talent award, where a professional jury will nominate a graduating student from each of the design schools: Esmod, Oslo National Academy of the Arts (KHiO), and OsloMet. The three chosen graduates will then be exhibited at Steen & Strøm ahead of a winner being announced at the Oslo Runway anniversary dinner taking place at the Munch Museum.

Envelope1976 at Oslo Runway Credits: Oslo Runway by Ole Martin Halvorsen

The anniversary dinner will also name the winner of the Oslo Runway Tribute Award. The national honour is awarded to a Norwegian designer or fashion or lifestyle brand that has stood out in the past year. Previous winners include Livid, Tom Wood, Envelope1976, and most recently, Norwegian Rain. The winner will receive a prize of 50,000 Norwegian Krone from Innovation Norway.

Oslo Runway will also continue to spotlight emerging talent with its Next support programme. This year two new brands Cohmé Atelier and Wilhelmina will receive mentorship from industry experts, a one-year membership at the Norwegian Fashion Hub, and funding to host their own shows.