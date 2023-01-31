& Other Stories announce collaboration with South African brand Sindiso Khumalo

Swedish high street brand & Other Stories has announced a partnership with with Cape Town-based Sindiso Khumalo for its next co-lab collection.

Known for creating modern sustainable textiles that play on South African history, the brand’s colourful prints are based on Khumalo’s hand-painted watercolours and collage. The Sindiso Khumalo co-lab will feature ready-to-wear, swimwear and accessories made with materials sourced in a more sustainable way.

Founded in 2015, the brand Sindiso Khumalo is bold, bright and feminine, with each collection highlighting the designer’s South African heritage and history with sustainability, craft and empowerment at the brand’s heart.

A joint winner of the LVMH Prize in 2020, Sindiso Khumalo was also a winner of the GCFA Independent Designer award.

“My hopes and wishes for this co-lab with & Other Stories are to shine a light on African design and the magical nature of our enigmatic continent. Another goal is to communicate to the customer the importance of the materials when building your wardrobe, showing that clothing made from materials sourced in a more sustainable way, can be bold and playful. We want to open up a sustainability conversation with more people,” says Sindiso Khumalo.

“We have so much love for Sindiso Khumalo’s evocative designs and storytelling about Africa. But we also admire the brand’s focus on sustainability and dedication to social equality and female empowerment. I don’t want to give away too much right now, but I’m sure the collection will bring a bit of happiness to women around the world – and their wardrobes,” says Karolina Ekman, Co-Lab Manager, & Other Stories.

The Sindiso Khumalo & Other Stories co-lab collection will be available in selected stores worldwide and online on Stories.com in April 2023.