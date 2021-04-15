& Other Stories launches collaboration with Rejina Pyo

South Korean-born, London-based Rejina Pyo is collaborating with retailer & Other Stories for spring/summer 2021.

Launching on April 15, the Rejina Pyo co-lab collection will feature “versatile, wearable ready-to-wear pieces,” explains & Other Stories, which will “stay relevant and testify to their quality over time”.

Inspired by the strength and creativity of women going about their busy lives, the collection includes relaxed suits and signature dresses, made from a combination of premium silk and sustainable materials such as organic cotton and wool from the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS).

Pyo, a rising star on the London fashion scene, is known for bold colours alongside strong and flattering silhouettes, and has brought that to her collaboration with & Other Stories with highlights including modern, sculptural dresses in midi and mini lengths made from organic cotton or premium silk blends, a sleeveless top with a knot front in silk and tailored jackets with matching shorts or maxi skirt in RWS wool or organic cotton blends.

courtesy of & Other Stories

Details such as exaggerated puff shoulders, ruching, pleats and dropped waists complement the organic lines, shapely necklines and soft tailoring and the colour palette featuring dark grey, black, white, sandy khaki, tangerine and saffron yellow.

courtesy of & Other Stories

Commenting on the collaboration, Rejina Pyo, said in a statement: “With the co-lab, I wanted to create an accessible and versatile collection, but crucially, to craft it from a combination of sustainably sourced and long-lasting premium materials. I had the busy woman in mind – constantly on the go, moving from work to play, day to night – and wanted to offer a selection of designs inspired by signature Rejina Pyo pieces.

“I was also keen to include women I find inspiring in the campaign: Lotta Klemmings, Sweden’s only female oyster diver, Brittany Asch, an incredible LA-based florist, and Poppy Okotcha, a UK-based grower and forager. Together, they express the strength, passion and connection to nature that I relate to.”

courtesy of & Other Stories

Rocky Ekenstam af Brennicke, head of brand and creative at & Other Stories, added: “Rejina Pyo has this wonderful sense of colour and texture that she plays with in unexpected combinations, but it’s always timeless, versatile and most importantly, wearable in so many different situations. You can really see all the thought and hard work that goes into every piece of the co-lab, which we hope the & Other Stories woman will cherish and wear for a very long time.”

The Rejina Pyo co-lab collection will launch in select & Other Stories stores and on stories.com on April 15.