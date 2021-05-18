& Other Stories launches first kids’ capsule collection

Retailer & Other Stories is launching a collection for women and kids, for the first time, featuring summery, printed dresses and sets all in sustainably sourced materials.

The collection is inspired by the importance of female role models in a young girl’s life and features six matching looks, a dress for the woman and a dress or coordinated set for the girl, aged from one and a half to eight years old.

Key looks includes a white broderie anglaise midi-dress with smocked body, ruffled sleeves, and a contrasting A-line skirt, which is translated into a two-piece set of top and shorts in the same silhouette for the girl, and a knee-length dress with puff shoulders and ruffle hem for both women and girls available in a pink/purple on white floral print or a black polka dot print on white.

There is also a plant-dyed soft pink maxi-length dress has tie-up shoulder straps, smocking details around the chest, broderie anglaise trim and a deep ruffled hem in both versions. This is the first time & Other Stories has used plant dyes for the soft pink. The dye comes from the Rubia cordifolia, a flowering plant in the coffee family.

Other sustainable highlights include a sage green floral print midi-length dress in Tencel lyocell and linen with cross-body wrap, voluminous sleeves and deep ruffled hem turns into a two-piece set of top and shorts with ruffled sleeves and scalloped hems.

All pieces except for the sage green ones are made from organic cotton.

Marthe Bianchi, designer at & Other Stories, said in a statement: “I’m proud that we can showcase our design aesthetics and love of storytelling to a younger generation, all the while celebrating female role models in a girl’s life.”

Prices range from 27 to 95 pounds / 29 to 149 euros and will be available in selected & Other Stories stores and on stories.com from May 18.

Image: courtesy of & Other Stories