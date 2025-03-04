& Other Stories partners with Artist Karimah for International Women's Day 2025

Fashion brand & Other Stories has partnered with multidisciplinary artist Karimah Hassan for International Women’s Day 2025.

Collaborating with Karimah, the two created a limited-edition, organic, 100-percent silk scarf. A colorful, multi-wearable piece of art, the scarf celebrates creativity, resilience, and the power of women supporting women.

Best known for her vibrant, large-scale paintings, the print on the scarf reflects one of Karimah’s custom paintings, “Let Love Be Your Legacy,” a dynamic composition that reflects her multicultural heritage and takes a closer look at the various themes of sisterhood, vulnerability and strength.

& Other Stores x Karimah Hassan for International Women's Day 2025 Credits: & Other Stories

“This piece is like a talisman of strength—something women can wear to celebrate their power and voices,” said Karimah Hassan on her collaboration with & Other Stories, in a statement. “The message I wish to convey with this collaboration is a universal call to action: Let love be your legacy.”

In line with & Other Stories’ ongoing commitment to supporting gender equality and women’s empowerment around the world, all profits from the scarf sales will be donated to the UN Women’s Second Chance Education Program in India. This program provides women marginalized by poverty, crisis, or harmful social norms with opportunities to access education and vocational training and build a better future.