& Other Stories unveils collaboration with A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Womenswear retailer & Other Stories is launching a new co-lab collection with London-based brand A.W.A.K.E. MODE this autumn.

The & Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode collection will feature ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories that showcase the brand’s fashion-forward aesthetic and tendencies for art-like yet wearable pieces with avant-garde detailing.

Commenting on the collaboration, Natalia Alaverdian, founder and creative director of A.W.A.K.E. Mode, said in a statement: “It’s been absolutely amazing to collaborate with & Other Stories. There’s this sense of joy, love, inclusivity and warmth in their brand philosophy which we truly have in common.

“It’s not just about women dressing women, but also about creating an atmosphere that feels comfortable, friendly, and kind. And of course, it’s in the name – A.W.A.K.E. Mode is all about storytelling which is my favourite thing to do – so & Other Stories was obviously a perfect match.”

Image: & Other Stories

Founded by Alaverdian in 2012, the London-based brand A.W.A.K.E. Mode stands for ‘All Wonderful Adventures Kindle Enthusiasm,’ reflecting the designer’s personal and distinct approach. Each collection it produces is inspired by cross-cultural references and historical references from art to film and offers fresh takes on shirting, coats and dresses.

Karolina Ekman, head of Co-labs at & Other Stories, added: “We absolutely adore A.W.A.K.E. Mode for their innovative cuts, interesting juxtapositions and distinctive expression of modern femininity. Therefore, we are ecstatic to be able to collaborate with such a strong fashion voice. The collection is stunning – and surreally sophisticated.”

The A.W.A.K.E. Mode & Other Stories co-lab collection will be available in selected stores worldwide and online on Stories.com this autumn.