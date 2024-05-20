& Other Stories unveils collection with Brianna Lance

Fashion brand & Other Stories has unveiled a capsule collection with artist Brianna Lance set to launch on June 20.

The ‘Visionary’ capsule collection for summer consists of four pieces - two kaftans, one dress, and a jumpsuit, all adorned with original artwork created especially for the collaboration, depicting enigmatic elements from Lance’s imaginative world.

In a statement, & Other Stories said the capsule showcases a creative way of using zero-waste patterns by infusing them with Lance’s richly detailed watercolour paintings filled with evocative symbols and mystical imagery.

& Other Stories ‘Visionary’ capsule collection with Brianna Lance Credits: & Other Stories

Each piece was crafted to ensure that no textile fabric was wasted during production. For example, the scraps remaining after cutting out the neckline of the jumpsuit were used to create a pocket on the same piece. Additionally, a digital printing process was used to transfer the artwork onto the items for a high-quality finish.

Frida Billegren, atelier designer at & Other Stories, said: “What I love about Brianna's paintings is the playfulness and intriguing storytelling that she creates. And with the most beautiful colour palette. Her work was perfect for the vision I had for this collection.”

& Other Stories ‘Visionary’ capsule collection with Brianna Lance Credits: & Other Stories

Commenting on the capsule collection, Lance added: “I am very excited about this collaboration because it provides a unique opportunity for people to engage with my art.

“It’s great that those who can’t afford to purchase a painted can still invest in a dress, which offers an accessible way to live with the artwork without spending a lot of money. Having multiple ways for people to collect or experience my work is truly remarkable.”