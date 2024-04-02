& Other Stories unveils Susan Fang collaboration

Fashion retailer & Other Stories has unveiled its co-lab collaboration with London and Shanghai-based Canadian Chinese designer Susan Fang.

The 11-piece co-lab ‘Dreams Unleashed’ collection launches on April 18 and showcases Fang’s nature-inspired and innovative techniques, including the designer’s signature laser-cut flower petals, unique prints, crochet pieces, and delicate broderie anglaise with beaded “water drops” detailing.

Commenting on the inspiration for the collection, Fang said in a statement: “The primary inspiration for this co-lab was nature and the idea of creating dreamy statement pieces that also could be worn in your daily wardrobe. It’s a collection that ties nature, dreams and surrealism together through fashion.

“We added floral elements in all the pieces, where some flowers are in the broderie anglaise, some are in the embroidery, and some are made with beads. And we combined floral prints with transparent fabric, so they appear to be floating, giving the wearer a feeling of freedom.”

The ready-to-wear collection includes a laser-cut dress and skirt, beaded crochet pieces, a broderie anglaise blouse and skirt, floral short-shorts, and a flower-printed feminine shirt dress, which are all made from organic cotton or recycled materials, and feature prints derived from unique flower drawings and marble paintings made by Fang’s mother.

Highlights include the ‘Treasure Dress,’ inspired by the enchanting play of sunlight through leaves, which combines laser-cut flower petals, creating a floating effect on a floral print.

Additionally, the collection features silver diamanté sandals made from chrome-free leather and a wearable version of Fang’s 3D-printed flower necklace.

Frida Billegren, concept designer at & Other Stories, added: “We have great admiration for her designs that seamlessly blend the delicate and the bold. Drawing inspiration from nature and science, she creates dream-like pieces that are both innovative and inspiring.

“We can’t wait to unveil the collection to the world, and we believe that these unique pieces will not only captivate hearts but endure as cherished and beloved treasures for years to come.”

The Susan Fang & Other Stories co-lab collection will launch globally in selected & Other Stories stores and on stories.com on April 18.

