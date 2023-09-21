Otrium and Bleckmann extend garment repair partnership

Otrium, the digital fashion outlet tackling excess inventory, is launching a dedicated garment refurbishment and repair programme for damaged returns following a successful pilot scheme with Bleckmann's team of circular fashion experts from The Renewal Workshop.

The initiative will be run in partnership with logistics specialist Bleckmann and extends the three-month pilot programme launch in April at Bleckmann’s facility in Almelo, the Netherlands, to include a broader range of repairs.

Marlot Kiveron, head of sustainability at Otrium, said in a statement: “With hundreds of high-end labels on the platform, we needed an efficient solution tailored to the needs of a wide range of products – from shoes and coats to bags.

“The Renewal Workshop team worked closely with us to develop a streamlined and scalable process that could grow in line with our ambitions, delivering like-new repairs at the speed of e-commerce. Their combination of purpose, professionalism, agility and expertise makes them the ideal partner for this kind of project.”

During the pilot, the Renewal Workshop team at Bleckmann refurbished more than 1,000 returned garments, shoes and accessories for Otrium each month. The team were able to track the renewed pieces during the pilot which revealed that 70 percent of the renewed stock was sold within seven weeks.

Kiveron added: “This project is a milestone in our sustainability journey. It’s a key part of our ongoing commitment to finding more ways to reduce our environmental impact while helping to ensure that more clothes get worn.

“By the end of 2023, we aim to repair at least 25,000 damaged garments. Together with Bleckmann and their renewal experts, we’re well on our way to proving that this circular business model can be a valuable part of our future growth.”