Outerknown introduces world’s first merino wool boardshorts

Californian lifestyle brand Outerknown, founded by surf legend Kelly Slater and designer John Moore, has created the world’s first boardshort crafted from 100 percent Australian Merino wool. Developed together with and certified by The Woolmark Company, the new merino wool boardshorts have been named the ‘Woolaroo’.

"In our constant quest to push the limits of sustainable design and responsible innovation, we partnered with The Woolmark Company to make the first ever 100 percent Merino wool boardshort," commented Moore in Monday’s press release. “This trunk is for a man with a keen sense of nostalgia, who puts style and soul on the same plain as function and quality. We’ve been wearing the Woolaroo since its early development and it’s soft yet strong and the more you wear them in, the better they look.”

Merino wool is a 100 percent natural, renewable and biodegradable fibre. It is also naturally breathable and resistant to odour. The Woolaroo was made using the latest Optim spinning techniques, with pre-stretched Merino wool fibres and a ‘jammed’ weave structure to withstand tough surf conditions. The innovative manufacturing process eliminates the need for any chemicals or synthetic finishing agents, while not compromising on the wool’s natural properties. The result is a quick-drying and wind resistant boardshort with freedom to move in the waves and on the sand.

“The Woolaroo perfectly sums up the soul of Merino wool: Soft on the skin but tough enough to handle the elements, wool is not only the world’s oldest fibre but also the most technically advanced, with modern manufacturing techniques making the best even better. The first of its kind in the world, Outerknown’s Woolaroo is redefining the way we wear wool,” explained Stuart McCullough, The Woolmark Company’s managing director.

“We love collaborating with like-minded brands to push boundaries and charter new territories in sustainable design. The Woolmark Company’s longtime dedication to authenticity, fiber quality, and supply chain excellence naturally aligns with Outerknown’s ethos, and we’re so excited to launch the world’s first Merino wool trunks together,” said Kelly Slater in the press release.

The Woolaroo boardshorts are available in three colours - dark teal, herb and berry - and cost 155 US dollars (139 euros or 125 British pounds). They can be ordered via Outerknown’s website and selected retailers.