Outfitter Herno pledges to go fur free

Italian outerwear brand Herno has pledged to go fur free. In a statement on the company’s Twitter account, Herno said “in line with the stylistic choice already announced last year, Herno confirms that is has joined the Fur Free Retailer International Standard.”

The collection exhibited at Pitti Uomo in January adhered to its new fur-free protocols, as will its upcoming Milan women's collection presentation.

Simone Pavesi, Head of Lav Animal Free Fashion Area, said: “Italian and global fashion increasingly needs virtuous brands that make positive choices for the protection of the environment and animals also in a concrete implementation of the sustainable development objectives of the UN Agenda 2030. Fashion consumers today are increasingly informed and being made aware of the exploitation of animals and the renunciation of animal fur is the first goal that a responsible and aware fashion company must achieve in order to continue to be a leader in its sector".

2023 should also be the year that Canada Goose is fully fur free. In 2021 the company announced a gradual phasing out of using fur, ending the purchasing of all fur by the end of 2021 and ceasing manufacturing with fur no later than the end of 2022.