P.S. Bridal Rental to allow brides to rent out own wedding dresses

P.S. Bridal Rental, the UK’s first specialist luxury rental platform for all things bridal, is offering brides the chance to monetise their existing wedding dresses by renting them out to other brides.

The rental platform, which launched in April 2023, provides brides with access to luxury designers such as Sassi Holford, Dior, Chanel, Oscar De La Renta and Halfpenny at 30 percent of the retail price, offering accessibility and sustainability.

The new ‘Rent Out Your Dress’ will mean that brides can make money from their own wedding gowns, with P.S. Bridal Rental stating that for each rental brides receive 60 percent of the fee. This means a 1,500-pound rental could yield 900 pounds each time, and with a wedding dress rental lifetime averaging around 5 rentals a year, annual earnings could reach 4,500 pounds.

P.S. Bridal Rental also notes that it isn’t just about the income, renting out your wedding dress can also make a significant environmental impact, as it states it saves 17 kilograms of carbon emissions with every rental.

Ella Gaskell, co-founder and chief executive of P.S. Bridal Rental, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be the UK’s first specialist luxury bridal rental solution, allowing brides to rent and rent out wedding dresses.

“Since the launch of P.S. Bridal, we’ve been inundated with messages from brides eager to give new life and allow other brides to enjoy their special dress which would otherwise sit in the loft gathering dust. Brides are so excited about the idea of other brides being able to enjoy their dress on their special day and make money at the same time!”

P.S. Bridal Rental also aims to make the process easy with a fully managed service, offering cleaning, minor repairs, storage, shipping and even reversible alterations to promotion and advertising, meaning that brides just need to upload their dresses to start earning money.