Paco Rabanne unveils new logo and identity as Rabanne

Paco Rabanne, the renowned fashion and beauty house under the ownership of Spanish luxury group Puig, has undergone a rebranding exercise, adopting the name Rabanne. The iconic label, led by creative director Julien Dossena for almost ten years, has refreshed its visual identity and unveiled a new logo, signaling its intent to bolster its presence in the makeup and retail sectors. According to WWD, Rabanne is set to inaugurate a flagship boutique in New York, further solidifying its commitment to expansion.

In a statement released on the eve of its 60th anniversary, Rabanne expressed its transition into a new era. The brand emphasized that the name change to Rabanne represents a significant milestone for the Maison, reflecting its simplified and globally resonant spirit. As the label commemorates a decade of remarkable growth, it aims to forge a new future by uniting fashion and beauty under a single unique signature and lifestyle. The revamped logo, featuring bold typography, draws inspiration from Rabanne's archives, particularly its inaugural fragrance, Calandre, which was introduced in 1969.

The rebranding initiative underscores Rabanne's aspiration to evolve its futurist aesthetic into a more accessible and contemporary brand. With the forthcoming opening of its flagship store in New York and its renewed visual identity, the fashion and beauty house positions itself for continued success and relevance in the ever-changing luxury market.