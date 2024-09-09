Pacsun collaborates with Paris Hilton on exclusive merch

US fashion retailer Pacsun has unveiled an exclusive merchandise collection for Paris Hilton, launching alongside her new pop album, ‘Infinite Icon’.

The limited-edition collection is in partnership with Hilton’s next-gen media company, 11:11 Media and includes a range of tops, including a cropped tank, two boyfriend tees, a baby tee, and a hoodie, all featuring colourful elements drawn from the ‘Infinite Icon’ album art. Sizes range from XS to L, with prices from 25 to 65 US dollars.

Pacsun x Paris Hilton ‘Infinite Icon’ collection Credits: Pacsun

Brie Olson, chief executive of Pacsun, said in a statement: "Collaborating with Paris Hilton on this collection has been meaningful because of our shared beliefs and commitment to making the world a better place for the next generation.

“Paris has expressed her deep respect for Pacsun and connection to our brand, and we are equally excited to partner with her on her ‘Infinite Icon’ album merch collection to offer fans a way to connect with her music through fashion. At Pacsun, our purpose is centred around supporting our youth community, and this collaboration with Paris speaks to that shared vision."

Pacsun x Paris Hilton ‘Infinite Icon’ collection Credits: Pacsun

Hilton, chief executive of 11:11 Media, added: "Pacsun has been the perfect partner to connect with so many of my fans and to bring the creative universe we created for the album into the world of fashion. I want everyone who listens to my new music to feel like an icon, and now with these new amazing pieces, they will be Sliving!"