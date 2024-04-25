Paige launches debut swimwear collection

Californian-based fashion label Paige has launched its first collection of swimwear for women, adding to its denim, leather, outerwear, ready-to-wear, footwear and eyewear offering for men and women.

The debut range for spring/summer 2024 includes five bikinis and three one-piece swimsuits offered in a variety of prints, colours, and silhouettes, designed with high-quality swimwear fabrication with stretch and breathability.

Paige swimwear collection Credits: Paige by Naj Jamai

The swimwear has also been crafted to be multipurpose, with both the bikini tops and one-piece swimsuits designed to pair with Paige’s clothing collection.

Commenting on the launch, Paige Adams-Geller, co-founder and creative director of Paige, said in a statement: “I am very excited for the launch of our first swimwear collection! As a former fit model, I have always been very passionate about fit, fabrication, comfort, and quality. These were all key factors we considered when designing each piece in this collection.

“Whether you are planning to spend time at the beach or go to brunch, the silhouettes we have created pair perfectly with our denim pieces, lifestyle collection, and shoes.”

Paige swimwear collection Credits: Paige by Naj Jamai

Highlights include the Lana Looped Halter Top and Laura Tunneled Bottom in the brand’s bestselling natural leopard print. The halter top features shirring at the centre front that cinches in at the bust for a flattering and customisable fit and can be worn in multiple ways - as a classic bandeau top or as a halter neck with an adjustable tie on the back and around the neck.

The Gianna U-Ring one-piece features a U-shaped hardware piece at the front along with an open v-back with adjustable lacing that cinches at the waist and offers customisable, removable, and adjustable straps.

Paige swimwear collection Credits: Paige by Naj Jamai