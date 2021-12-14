Palladium joins forces with Destiny game to celebrate 30th anniversary

French heritage footwear brand Palladium is releasing its third collaboration with Bungie’s Destiny game, as part of the video game developer’s 30th anniversary.

Palladium has revived its Pampa Sport Cuff WP for the collaboration, which will be available digitally and in the real world to purchase from January 2022, offering both Palladium and Destiny fans the opportunity to reflect the look of the video games Guardians through their own everyday style.

The collaboration boot is based on the Bungie streetwear ornament set and has been created with in-game references and a nod to the ever-popular 90’s aesthetic. The new style will be available in desert brown with graphic-print side panels and gusset, both featuring bright orange pops.

Image: Palladium; Destiny x Palladium

Previous collaborations have included two Pampa Baggy styles reimagined for the deep space world of Destiny featuring Tricorn symbol alongside lunar crew decals taken from fallen research labs and colony ships referenced in Destiny’s Golden Age. With one of the styles, the Pampa Baggy Taikonaut boots inspired by the in-game Taikonaut exotic helmet as worn by the first Chinese aeronautics to colonise the Moon.

The Destiny x Palladium Pampa Sport Cuff WP boots will be available from January 2022.