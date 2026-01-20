Palm Tree Crew to launch apparel and accessories with Centric Brands

Global leading lifestyle brand collective Centric Brands LLC has announced a joint venture with Palm Tree Crew, the global entertainment, hospitality, and lifestyle collective founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) and Myles Shear, to help scale its lifestyle ambitions across fashion.

In a statement, Centric Brands said the move would combine its global scale, design, manufacturing, retail, and distribution expertise with Palm Tree Crew’s culture-forward, experience-led platform to accelerate growth across key lifestyle categories worldwide. As part of the deal, Centric Brands will lead the development and expansion of Palm Tree Crew’s men’s and women’s apparel and accessories.

Palm Tree Crew x Centric Brands rendering Credits: Palm Tree Crew / Centric Brands

Shear, co-founder of Palm Tree Crew, said: “This partnership represents a full-circle moment for Palm Tree Crew. Product is at the core of how our culture shows up in the world. Partnerships and collaborations are central to who we are, and with Centric, we now have the platform to scale that vision globally while staying true to the community that built the brand.”

Palm Tree Crew is a global lifestyle platform spanning live events, hospitality, experiences, premium collaborations, and elevated apparel, known for its Palm Tree Music Festivals. This joint venture will extend the collectives lifestyle reach into broader consumer categories, while also positioning it to scale and expand into new consumers and markets.

The move follows successful apparel collaborations with the likes of Madhappy, Siegelman Stable, the Florida Panthers, Malbon, Puma Golf, the Miami Marlins, and Don Julio.

Jason Rabin, chief executive at Centric Brands, added: “Culturally relevant brands are central to Centric’s growth strategy, and Palm Tree Crew is exactly the kind of experience-driven brand that strengthens our position in the marketplace.

“With a strong global following and a presence across festivals and live experiences, this joint venture allows us to diversify distribution while building a scalable apparel and accessories business with long-term global potential.”