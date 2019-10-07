Pandora targets Gen Z with new charms concept

Jewellery brand Pandora has unveiled its new collection, Pandora Me, targeted Generation Z consumers and modelled by Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Described as a new and minimalist collection of “empowering and symbolic jewellery for Gen Z”, Pandora Me aims to promote self-expression with the hope of encouraging a new generation of jewellery fans to create and collect miniature charm dangles and modern bracelets.

The collection consists of 55 designs including micro dangle charms, a link bracelet, single stud earrings and a safety pin brooch and is centred around self-expression and designed to “capture the loves and passions of customers through small collectable charms”.

The jewellery is made from recycled sterling silver and responsibly sourced stones and features motifs such as blue moons, bumble bees, lips, musical notes and unicorns, with the idea that empowering jewellery is based on the stories that make them who they are and every piece within the collection has a meaning, with Pandora adding, “it’s up to the wearer to define it”.

Commenting on the new collection, Pandora’s creative directors, Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli, said in a statement: “The beauty of Pandora Me is that one person sees a symbol one way, and someone else sees it another way. It’s a more playful way to express yourself and your story — jewellery doesn’t have to be serious.”

Pandora chief creative and brand officer, Stephen Fairchild, added: “Pandora Me is made to inspire and invite the next generation of consumers to express the things they love the most in a playful and confident way. We want to ignite their curiosity, tap into things they love and give them a voice.”

At the heart of the new versatile collection are two new charm carriers, a punk-inspired chunky chain link bracelet that opens up in three places to allow customers to add the micro dangle charms, and a safety pin brooch that can be worn on clothing or bags.

The 18 ‘dangle charms’ including cherries, diamonds, shooting stars, and butterflies are smaller than previous Pandora jewellery and can be styled on all bracelets within the collection, including two sleek bracelets, as well as one the Pandora Essence bracelet. These are complemented with single stud earrings, all exclusively hand-finished in sterling silver.

The customisable collection is faced by Millie Bobby Brown, who has signed a two-year contract with Pandora, and the charms have been chosen to represent key elements that mean something to the young actress, from the blue moon charm indicating the blue moon of 2004 on the day she was born to the musical note, which she states has a “huge place” in her heart.

The move is part of Pandora’s global relaunch unveiled in August to introduce its new company vision, “We give a voice to people’s loves – Passions, People and Places,” alongside an updated logo and monogram, as it looks to increase brand relevance globally, as well as target younger consumers.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs more than 26,000 people worldwide and its jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 7,500 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Images: courtesy of Pandora