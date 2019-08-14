Pandora to launch Harry Potter collection

Jewellery brand Pandora is launching a Harry Potter-inspired collection in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products in time for Christmas.

The 12-piece collection will debut globally across all of Pandora’s stores and online from November and features hand-finished products, including charms, pendants and a bracelet inspired by the characters and symbols from the Harry Potter films.

Pandora’s chief creative and brand officer Stephen Fairchild said in a statement: “Harry Potter has brought joy and a belief in magic to generations and Pandora fans have asked for this collection for years.

“Pandora jewellery brings personal stories to life, and the friendship, love and bravery told in Harry Potter resonates with Pandora’s fans. We’re thrilled to bring this collection to fans around the world.”

The Harry Potter x Pandora collection has been designed by Pandora’s vice president creative directors Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli, and will be in Pandora stores worldwide and online from November 28.