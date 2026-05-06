Pandora to share carbon footprint of its lab-grown diamonds

Danish jewellery brand Pandora is adding a new level of transparency to its Lab‑Grown Diamonds collection by adding the carbon footprint, alongside the traditional measures of cut, colour, clarity and carat.

Pandora is calling the carbon footprint labelling the “fifth C” in reference to cut, colour, clarity and carat, and will share the information on its website.

The Lab-Grown Diamond collection, which is available in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Denmark, features diamonds grown, cut and polished using 100 percent renewable electricity and set in jewellery crafted from 100 percent recycled silver and gold.

Each diamond has the same optical and physical characteristics as mined diamonds, while carrying a significantly lower carbon footprint, generating around 90 percent less CO₂e than mined diamonds, according to the jewellery brand.

Berta de Pablos‑Barbier, chief executive of Pandora, said in a statement: “Today, people want jewellery that feels beautiful, meaningful and aligns with their values. By introducing a new measure of brilliance, the carbon footprint, we are giving consumers greater transparency about what they are wearing and how it’s made.

“Displayed alongside the traditional four ‘Cs’ (Cut, Colour, Clarity, and Carat) on our website, this fifth ‘C’ empowers people to choose diamonds that express who they are, without compromising on design, quality or self‑expression.”

Pandora first introduced lab-grown diamonds in 2021.