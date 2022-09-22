Pandora unveils collaboration with Keith Haring

Jewellery brand Pandora has unveiled its first-ever art collaboration with Keith Haring, inspired by the late artist and activist’s street art.

The 12-piece Keith Haring x Pandora collection will be available worldwide for a limited time only, from September 29 until November 29, 2022. The collection, will feature Haring’s colourful and symbolic works including the barking dog, angel baby and signature bold lines, on charms, bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings.

Image: Pandora; Keith Haring x Pandora

Stephen Fairchild, chief product officer at Pandora, said in a statement: “This is our first art collaboration and an ideal match for Pandora. Haring’s ambition to make ‘art accessible for all’ resonates strongly with Pandora’s mission to give a voice to people’s loves and make high-quality, hand-finished jewellery available to everyone.

“There’s an openness and approachability to Haring’s philosophy, which speaks directly to what we stand for at Pandora. Our team has worked hard to translate Haring’s beautiful work into a jewellery collection, and we look forward to presenting it to our customers.”

Image: Pandora; Keith Haring x Pandora

Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, creative directors at Pandora, added: “When creating the collection, we did a sort of time travel, connecting directly with the philosophy of an artist that uses his art and vision for inclusion, building a culturally relevant, visual language that is so timeless that it arrives to us as a powerful voice. We imagine a dialogue with Keith Haring, together using jewellery as a canvas or “a wall” for sharing a language that we can all speak.”

Image: Pandora; Keith Haring x Pandora

To celebrate the collaboration, Pandora is highlighting Keith Haring’s enduring influence on culture and his pioneering vision with a campaign bringing to life the creativity of the 1980s downtown New York scene, featuring burgeoning rappers, break-dancers, skateboarders and club-goers to basketball players and bucket drummers.

The collection forms part of Pandora’s ongoing strategic plan to build awareness and brand desirability through collaborations. In recent years the Danish jewellery brand has released collections with Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter collections and partnered with actress Millie Bobby Brown. In addition, it relaunched its ‘Me’ line with a campaign fronted by Addison Rae, Charli XCX, Donte Colley, Beabadoobee and Cecilia Cantarano.

Image: Pandora; Keith Haring x Pandora

Image: Pandora; Keith Haring x Pandora