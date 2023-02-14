Pangaia launches world’s first denim jacket made from Nucycl

Materials science company Pangaia is launching its latest innovation on February 16 in partnership with Evrnu’s NuCycl, a fibre created from pre- and post-consumer textile waste.

Pangaia Lab has used Evrnu’s NuCycl to create the oversized ‘Renu’ denim jacket. It marks its first denim product made entirely from cotton textile waste and the first completely crafted from NuCycl as it continues to harness the value of materials already in circulation rather than fossil fuel, animal-derived, or virgin fibres.

Dr Amanda Parkes, chief innovation officer at Pangaia, said in a statement: “Evrnu represents the very best of innovation, in the space of recycled fibres. We have been on a long journey together as partners and we are delighted to be bringing out our first product together, demonstrating the extraordinary potential for superior quality from recycling technologies.”

Image: Pangaia; Pangaia Lab ‘Renu’ denim jacket crafted from Evrnu’s NuCycl fibre

Evrnu’s NuCycl helps divert textile waste away from landfill and incineration and reduces the industry’s reliance on cotton, MMCF, nylon, and polyester. Using pre- and post-consumer textile waste, it has crafted a fibre that is up to 4 times stronger than other cellulosic fibres including cotton and most MMCF and can be recycled up to 5 times without loss in performance or quality.

Unlike mechanically recycled cotton, NuCycl does not need to be blended with any virgin fibre and allows more recycling cycles, making it a significantly less resource-intensive alternative to cotton or polyester.

Stacy Flynn, chief executive and co-founder of Evrnu, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Pangaia which shares our drive to unlock the future of materials and technology for the fashion industry.

“Our mission is to help brands create clothing out of recycled materials that are not only of the highest quality but can also continue to be recycled. We are delighted by the growing market demand for NuCycl.”

The limited-edition Pangaia ‘Renu’ jacket will be available for 400 US dollars on Pangaia.com from February 16.