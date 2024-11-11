Pantherella unveils collaboration with interiors brand Sanderson

Sock brand Pantherella has unveiled a collaboration with British heritage interiors brand Sanderson, known for its iconic florals and illustrative botanicals.

The Pantherella x Sanderson collection, available for both men and women, takes inspiration from Sanderson’s rich design archive to celebrate “British savoir-faire”.

The Sanderson natural floral and fauna prints have been knitted with Pantherella’s classic Cotton Fil D’Ecosse style to offer four exclusive socks.

Pantherella x Sanderson collection Credits: Pantherella

Hollyhocks is a synthesis of both DNA, taking inspiration from a Sanderson archive design from 1937, the very same year Pantherella was originally founded, and features a vintage-style motif of its namesake, while Amanpuri showcases a stylised repeat trail of leaves and flowers, imitating traditional Jacobean embroidery.

The Canteloupe style is an elegant all-over print, with a motif featuring fruits and leaves, whilst Truffle mimics the cross-sectional texture of its eponym through lines of pin dots scattered over a spotted background.

Each style will be available in two colourways for both men and women. All pieces are priced at 30 pounds each and will be available to purchase in December.

Pantherella x Sanderson collection Credits: Pantherella

Pantherella x Sanderson collection Credits: Pantherella

Pantherella x Sanderson collection Credits: Pantherella