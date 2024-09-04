Pantone colour report for NYFW SS25 inspired by “natural world”

Pantone, the global authority on colour, has revealed that its colour trend report for the spring/summer 2025 edition of New York Fashion Week brings together a “harmonious grouping” of bright hues, earthy mid-tones and timeless neutrals, which draw inspiration from the natural world.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement: “Colours for NYFW spring/summer 2025 combine comfort and glam, blending wearability with desirability.

“Imbued with appealing deliciousness they are practical and pragmatic, displaying character and depth but with a fashionable twist that elevates them from the traditional into something much more current and stimulating."

The SS25 forecast showcases a versatile collection of ten standout colours, from eco-inspired foliage greens to expansive blues, earthy browns, pastel hues, and captivating exotic brights, which Pantone states are “rooted yet dynamic,” reflecting consumers desire for authenticity and “the spirit of joyful individualism and optimism”.

Pantone NYFW SS25 colour palette

Carolina Herrara SS24 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Pantone 17-1336 TCX ‘Bran’ is a wholesome warm brown hue, which plays into the seasonless trend. Pantone describes the colour as “organic and grounded” as if “sourced from the earth itself”.

Pantone16-3115 TCX ‘Crocus’ is a captivating botanical hue that is an enchanting harmony of pink and purple, which “emanates joy, love, and health”.

Pantone 12-0312 TCX ‘Lime Cream’ is a soft green tone evoking comfort and ease, which the colour authority states is infused with a delicate fresh vibe to create “a gentle buzz”.

Pantone 13-4810 TCX ‘Limpet Shell’ is a calm, cool, uplifting aqua hue designed to “cleanse the mind”.

Pantone 14-0442 TCX ‘White Grape’ is a pungent green tone with a yellow undertone, which “tantalises and refreshes our tastebuds”.

Pantone 19-4041 TCX ‘Déjà vu Blue’ is a jewel-like vibrant blue colour that can either “add solidity and familiarity or bring a sense of contrast and surprise”.

Pantone 17-6319 TCX ‘Kashmir’ is an elegant understated greyed green tone that Pantone says “conveys a feeling of simplicity and sustainability”.

Pantone 14-0747 TCX ‘Misted Marigold’ is a convivial yellow filled with intrinsic energy. Pantone 17-1461 TCX ‘Orangeade’ is an “exhilarating and supercharged” bold orange that offers a vibrant presence that is “bold and fearless”.

Pantone 14-1025 TCX ‘Cocoon’ is an enveloping beige that feels natural and honest and displays “a comforting touch”.

Luar SS24 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Pantone NYFW SS25 seasonless shades

The 10 standout colours for NYFW sit alongside five new seasonless hues, which offer “classic and luxurious neutrals that bring comfort and ease,” adds Pantone.

Pantone 19-3810 TCX ‘Eclipse’ is a shadowed blue that is “trusted and recognisable,” and works alongside all the top ten colours.

Pantone 11-0105 TCX ‘Antique White’ explores the concept of elevated simplicity. It offers familiarity while simultaneously conveying “an expression of minimalism,” states Pantone.

Eckhaus Latta SS24 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Pantone 19-1321 TCX ‘Rum Raisin’ is a sumptuous rich take on brown that is strong, polished and offers warmth and practicality.

Pantone 13-0000 TCX ‘Moonbeam’ is a timeless, reliable, pale grey that offers “relaxed elegance”.

Pantone 18-3933 TCX ‘Blue Granite’ is “steadfast and stalwart,” adding a mineralised grey-blue hue to offer a natural statement of longevity.