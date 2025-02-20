Pantone colours for LFW AW25 offer a vision of change and renewal

Pantone, the global trend forecasting and colour consultancy, has revealed that the colour palette for the autumn/winter 2025 season of London Fashion Week, which runs until February 24, will balance “a confluence of creativity, innovation, heritage and change to spark a new vision”.

Last season, for LFW spring/summer 2025, Pantone offered a colour palette that was “playful and nostalgic,” for autumn/winter 2025, the colour trend report showcases a harmonious display of colours that present “a vision of change and renewal”.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement: “Colours for LFW autumn/winter 2025/2026 enable a dynamic extension of identity. Balancing the craving for change with consumers desire for sustainability, this mixture of heritage shades with vital seasonal hues highlights how the role of colour is in constant flux, evolving as a meaningful expression of who we as we continually redefine ourselves and who we wish to become.”

Pantone 'Lavender Blue' - LFW AW25 Colour Trend Report Credits: Pantone

The LFW AW25 colour palette showcases an “overarching depth of colour,” with strong hues, such as the bold ‘Poppy Red’ and vibrant ‘Salted Lime’ elegantly grounded with the earthy tones, and “vaporous whispers” of tinted whites and lavender blues, and eco-inspired blues and greens.

Pantone adds that the colour palette reflects consumers’ “more thoughtful and conscious approach to consumption,” as by pairing well-loved staple colours with an array of robust and vibrant tones it introduces “an energy that encourages experimentation and reinvention that allows consumers to discover their own unique personal style with authenticity and freedom”.

LFW autumn/winter 2025 colour palette

Pantone - LFW Autumn/Winter 2025 Colour Palette Credits: Pantone

Pantone 14-3905 ‘Lavender Blue’ is an airy lilac tinted blue that “evokes a sense of ease”.

Pantone 16-1149 ‘Desert Sun’ blends a tawny orange and toasty tan, evocative of the sun setting over a sandy desert landscape.

Pantone 17-1664 ‘Poppy Red’ is an exuberant and lively red that is “both sensual and celebratory. The red hue was also in the NYFW autumn/winter 2025 trend report and was spotted on the catwalk at Marc Jacobs.

Marc Jacobs / Pantone Poppy Red Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Pantone

Pantone 19-4908 ‘Magical Forest’ is a shadowy and mysterious green.

Pantone 17-0232 ‘Salted Lime’ offers a citric vibrancy and playful taste to the palette.

Pantone - LFW Autumn/Winter 2025 Colour Palette Credits: Pantone

Pantone 19-1325 ‘Hot Chocolate’ is a cosy and comforting brown, representing “thoughts of decadent indulgence and deliciousness”.

Pantone 18-4936 ‘Fanfare’ is a bold green that Pantone states “calls out a message of elegant composure”.

Pantone 18-1440 ‘Chili Oil’ is a robust red that is “seasoned yet seasonless” for AW25.

Pantone 19-1718 ‘Fig’ is a fruity and slightly woody flavourful purple tone with an exotic and captivating richness.

Pantone 17-0843 ‘Bronze Mist’ is a warm brown with a subtle shimmer that exhibits an understated aesthetic.

LFW AW25 seasonless shades

Pantone - LFW autumn/winter 2025/2026 Seasonless Shades Credits: Pantone

The 10 standout colours for LFW sit alongside five new seasonless neutral hues, which blend a sense of familiarity “with more contemporary colour,” adds Pantone.

Pantone 11-3900 ‘Wispy Clouds’ is a delicate feathery white with a silky sheen.

Pantone 18-0403 ‘Dark Gull Gray’ is a sturdy grey tone that “harnesses the power of black serving as a reminder of resilience”.

Pantone 19-3926 ‘Crown Blue’ Crown Blue is a dependable, constant and “ever-faithful classic blue” that offers an expressive of longevity in design.

Pantone 'Cumulus Cloud' - LFW AW25 Seasonless Shades Credits: Pantone

Pantone 14-0207 ‘Cumulus Cloud’ is a rainy-day grey with a “cotton like” appearance.

Pantone 19-1216 ‘Chocolate Martini’ is a rich brown with a smooth, velvety feel.

Calvin Klein Collection, F/W 2025 NYFW show Credits: Calvin Klein

NYFW AW25 colour trend report designed to spark “curiosity with a hint of nostalgia”

The LFW colour palette from Pantone follows its report for NYFW earlier this month, which offered a “feeling of effortless glamour”. The NYFW AW25 colour trend report showcases lively colours mixed with traditional neutrals and bold and deep seasonal hues. The top 10 shades featured lemon, orange, teal, and cosy hues of brown alongside a gentle pink, two vibrant reds, and an intense purple, alongside five seasonless shades of white, blue, brown, grey and burgundy.