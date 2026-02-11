Pantone NYFW colour palette for AW26 is invigorating and refreshing

Pantone, the authority on colour, has unveiled a colour palette of striking duality, featuring earthy tones, considered neutrals and bold, vivid shades, for the upcoming autumn/winter 2026 season at New York Fashion Week (NYFW), which runs from February 11 to 16.

The seasonal trend report for AW26 states that NYFW designers will opt for colours that “reflect a duality, blending a desire for authenticity and subtlety with a spirit of innovation and experimentation”.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement: “Balancing minimalism with urban energy, NYFW autumn/winter 2026/2027 brings together the safe and the enticing to shape a new chromatic balance.

“Bridging heritage with innovation, consumers are seeking wearable colours with true versatility, while simultaneously reaching for colour that injects energy, surprise and spontaneity, creating a colour duality infused with a refreshing new perspective.”

The top ten standout colours showcase earthy and neutral shades “imbued with understated ease” alongside “daring and outspoken” vivid shades for a colour palette that aims to strike “a balance between restrained opulence and modernity,” highlighting authenticity and the desire to “indulge in limitless creativity”.

Pantone fashion colour trend report swatches for AW26 for NYFW Credits: Pantone

NYFW autumn/winter 2026 colour palette from Pantone

The NYFW Pantone fashion colour trend report for AW26 is described by the global colour authority as a “blend of divergent colours that invigorates and refreshes,” with a rustic, grounded clay tone, sitting alongside an aquatic green, a muted pink, an indulgent, red-toned brown, and a vibrant maritime blue.

Pantone 16-1330 ‘Muted Clay’ is a grounded and enduring terracotta tone that adds a rustic inherent warmth to the NYFW colour palette.

Pantone 14-6017 ‘Neptune Green’ is an aquatic green with a retro vibe, which Pantone states “invigorates an autumn/winter palette with contemporary modernity”.

Pantone 16-0541 ‘Green Envy’ is rooted in the purity of the earth, and “balances authenticity with modern luxe”.

Veronica Beard, autumn/winter 2026, ready to wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Pantone 19-1245 ‘Arabian Spice’ offers a warm, raw and earthy brown that has a "primal connection to nature".

Pantone 16-1710 ‘Foxglove’ is a soft, muted pink infused with mauve, designed to evoke the romantic charm of a bygone era.

Pantone 19-1521 ‘Red Mahogany’ is a quietly indulgent, red-toned brown whose rich depth envelops and allures.

Greta Constantine, autumn/winter 2026, ready to wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Pantone 19-2434 ‘Festival Fuchsia’ is a vibrant and joyful pink with “a carnival spirit”.

Pantone 13-0640 ‘Acacia’ adds "a burst of brightness" to the colour palette with its potent, green-infused yellow hue, which injects spontaneity and surprise.

Pantone 17-4140 ‘All Aboard’ is a vibrant maritime blue reminiscent of sky and sea.

Pantone 18-0521 ‘Burnt Olive’ is a richly layered green tone imbued with subtle sophistication.

Pantone fashion colour trend report swatches for AW26 for NYFW Credits: Pantone

NYFW AW26 seasonless shades

The 10 standout colours for NYFW are showcased in the colour palette alongside five trans-seasonless foundational neutrals, including a winter white, a mid-tone grey, and a contemporary brown hue.

Pantone 11-0103 ‘Egret’ is a creamy white with "a hint of natural warmth".

Pantone 15-1213 ‘Candied Ginger’ is described as a multi-tasking smooth warm neutral, which “soothes and steadies”.

Ralph Lauren, AW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Pantone 18-1031 ‘Toffee’ is a timeless yet contemporary, elegant chocolate brown.

Pantone 17-4005 ‘Underworld’ is a mid-tone grey hue that provides a "firm foundation" of strength and resilience to the palette.

Pantone 19-4033 ‘Poseidon’ is a “meditative” deep ocean blue shade.