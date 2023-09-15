Pantone releases SS24 colour trend report for LFW

Pantone, the global authority on colour, has revealed that the colours of London Fashion Week for spring/summer 2024 will “stretch the imagination and bring expressive beauty to the everyday”.

The trend forecasting and colour consultancy said the rich and “extraordinary colors” in the SS24 report are inspired by “divergent consumer demands for colour to implicitly reflect their individuality and showcase their identity”.

This is showcased with an eclectic mix of energising brights, nature-based shades and more classic heritage tones steeped in history and tradition, providing a self-made layered collage of experimental creativity.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement: “Colours for LFW spring/summer 2024 underscore our desire for profound and meaningful self-expression.

“Both respectfully considered and hyper personal, this season’s colour’s move beyond the predictable to interact with each other in powerful ways. Drawn from daydreams of simpler times and at the same time showcasing contemporary modernity, a palette of colour where our unfettered desire for freedom and authenticity sets the rules and personal style comes without limits.”

Pantone releases SS24 colour trend report for LFWCredits: Pantone SS24 LFW Colour Trend Report - Classic Colours

LFW spring/summer 2024 colour palette

Pantone reveals that the top ten standout colours for LFW will offer a colour palette to “stretch the imagination,” with bright blues, red and orange alongside rich nature-based tones of green and brown.

Pantone 16-4427 ‘Horizon Blue’ is an atmospheric blue hue denoting where the sea meets the sky.

Pantone 18-4051 ‘Strong Blue’ is an aboundless blue hue “that encourages us to look beyond the obvious”.

Pantone 19-5408 ‘Bistro Green’ is a hearty deep green tone with a substantial presence.

Pantone 14-0952 ‘Spicy Mustard’ is a pungent hue that is “strikingly exotic”.

Pantone 18-1433 ‘Chutney’ is a savoury and enticing earthy brown.

Pantone 16-1257 ‘Sun Orange’ is an enveloping orange tone reflective of a brilliant sunset.

Pantone 17-1564 ‘Fiesta’ is a fiery and impassioned red that “conveys a celebration of life”.

Pantone 12-0530 ‘Charlock’ is an eye-arresting yellow emblematic of the free-ranging wildflower.

Pantone 15-1905 ‘Burnished Lilac’ is a tinged and smoky lavender tone with a new sophistication.

Pantone 15-0326 ‘Tarragon’ is a fresh green infused with notes of citrus, which displays a delicate piquancy.

Pantone releases SS24 colour trend report for LFWCredits: Pantone SS24 LFW Colour Trend Report - Classic Colours

Pantone spring/summer 2024 core classic colours for LFW

The 10 standout colours for LFW sit alongside five new classic hues, which offer “reliable core tones infused with a contemporary edge to create new visions of tradition,” adds Pantone.

Pantone 11-4001 ‘Brilliant White’ offers a clean, crisp, and pristine white that is suggestive of simplicity and modernity.

Pantone 18-3906 ‘Boulevard’ is a weathered grey found in rock and gravel.

Pantone 13-0611 ‘Moth’ is a new camouflage greige, described by Pantone as both upscale and low-key.

Pantone 19-3713 ‘Deep Well’ is a vast and cavernous tone that signifies strength and security.

Pantone 14-4804 ‘Blue Fox’ is a smooth and sleek cool blue grey.

Pantone unveils NYFW SS24 colours that offer “new sense of freedom”