Pantone reveals AW23 colour trend report for London Fashion Week

Pantone, the global authority on colour, has revealed that designers at London Fashion Week will use a colour palette filled with “fresh, vibrant and invigorating” colours inspired by “unorthodox colour combinations, encouraging freedom of self and inviting new conversations”.

The LFW AW23 colour trend report reveals a “free-spirited assemblage of colour” that reflects a focus on unique personalisation and a desire to break free. This season’s colours “rejoice in individuality and creativity,” blending a need for attention-seeking vibrant, joyful colours alongside “essential, yet refined subtle timeless tones”.

“Personal expression and freedom of style paves the way to a future full of colourful possibilities,” explains Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute in a statement. “Stimulating our desire to dare to be different and show the world who we really are, amalgamations of colour for LFW Autumn/Winter 2023/2024 are defined by a new free-style approach characterized by witty individual looks, unconventional pairings, and profound colour mixes.”

Image: Pantone; London Fashion Week Colour Trend Report AW23

For AW23, the trend forecasting and colour consultancy have selected 10 colours that celebrate “a sense of freedom, spontaneous colour expressions,” as well as “unorthodox colour pairings,” from dynamic shades such as sensual red and an illuminating yellow, alongside subtle and refined hues like a natural golden green and a reddish brown.

Pantone 16-1544 'Persimmon' is a honeyed coral with "a delicate sweetness".

Pantone 15-1624 ‘Conch Shell’ is a distinctive pink “whose engaging demeanour belies its substance”.

Pantone 18-1664 ‘Fiery Red’ is an exciting, sexy and sensual hue.

Pantone 19-1337 ‘Fired Brick’ is a magnanimous reddish brown with “finesse and savoir faire”.

Pantone 13-0535 ‘Sharp Green’ is a pungently keen yellow-green that is “expansive and exuberant”.

Image: Pantone; London Fashion Week Colour Trend Report AW23

Pantone 14-3921 ‘Lacecap Hydrangea’ is a fresh, floral blue.

Pantone 14-0957 ‘Spectra Yellow’ is an illuminating yellow that speaks to “innovation, enlightenment, and energy”.

Pantone 16-0847 ‘Olive Oil’ is a naturally nourishing golden green.

Pantone 19-3336 ‘Sparkling Grape’ is a tasteful and captivating colour.

Pantone 16-4535 ‘Blue Atoll’ is a waterborne blue that invites thoughts of a tropical escape.

Pantone autumn/winter 2023 core classic colours for LFW

Image: Pantone; London Fashion Week Colour Trend Report AW23

The 10 standout trend colours for LFW are presented alongside five new classic tones, which offer “unobtrusive tints and tones for a subtle presence,” adds Pantone.

Pantone 15-1216 ‘Pale Khaki’ is a contemporary, versatile tan.

Pantone 19-0414 ‘Forest Night’ is a stalwart green that offers “protective cover”.

Pantone 13-4108 ‘Nimbus Cloud’ is a wispy, ethereal grey.

Pantone 12-0703 ‘Seedpearl’ is a lightly shaded fresh off-white.

Pantone 18-0202 ‘Lava Smoke’ is an impenetrable deep grey “imbued with gravitas”.

