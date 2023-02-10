Pantone unveils “joyful” colour palette for NYFW AW23

Pantone, the global authority on colour, has stated that its New York Fashion Week autumn/winter 2023 colour trend report offers “an exultant mix of joyful colour and new contemporary classics” that leans towards a free-spirited approach to colour.

The NYFW trend report is expressive of a “new reality,” adds Pantone in a statement, and strives forward into the future with “elation and anticipation”. The colours signify a desire to communicate the joy of creativity and encourage “exploration and experimentation”.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said: “Colours for NYFW autumn/winter 2023 reach out beyond what we think is possible to catapult us into this new era, taking us to a place where boundaries of time, place, and identity are no longer fixed.

“A friendly mix of joyful tones and traditional shades recontextualised with a modern edge, colours for NYFW express a step up in tempo. Serving as a vehicle for vitality and enthusiasm, this season’s colours bring about limitless self-expression and encourage us to awake and enjoy the autumn/winter season.”

Pantone autumn/winter 2023 New York Fashion Week colour palette

Image: Pantone; New York Fashion Week Colour Trend Report AW23

For AW23, the trend forecasting and colour consultancy have selected 10 “joyful” colours and five new core classics, including a vibrant fuchsia, an icy green, a bright yellow, a soft peachy hue and an earthy brown.

Pantone 12-0912 ‘Tender Peach’ is a gentle hue that invites a “soft and easy touch”.

Pantone 17-2624 ‘Rose Violet’ is a tantalising fuchsia that radiates “high energy”.

Pantone 18-1750 ‘Viva Magenta,’ Pantone’s ‘Colour of the Year,’ is an animated red that encourages “experimentation and self-expression”.

Pantone 17-1464 ‘Red Orange’ is a heated gregarious orange tone that is “both spontaneous and self-assured”.

Pantone 19-1555 ‘Red Dahlia’ is an imposing red.

Image: Pantone; New York Fashion Week Colour Trend Report AW23

Pantone 13-0751 ‘High Visibility’ is a warm, upbeat yellow that “expresses joy and good cheer”.

Pantone 17-3934 ‘Persian Jewel’ is a “noble blue” inspired by the lapis lazuli mineral stone.

Pantone 13-6030 ‘Carnival Glass’ is a mentholated green with an icy appearance.

Pantone 17-1544 ‘Burnt Sienna’ is “sturdy and steady” and adds a sophisticated earthiness to the colour palette.

Pantone 14-0255 ‘Kohlrabi’ is a “tasty green” that adds a dash of spiciness.

Pantone autumn/winter 2023 core classic colours for NYFW

Image: Pantone; New York Fashion Week Colour Trend Report AW23

The 10 standout colours for NYFW sit alongside five new classics, which offer “traditional tones recontextualised with a modern edge,” adds Pantone.

Pantone 11-0608 ‘Coconut Milk’ is a milky white “with a hint of mild flavour”.

Pantone 19-3810 ‘Eclipse’ is a deep, almost navy hue of blue.

Pantone 16-1333 ‘Doe’ is a tawny and tactile brown.

Pantone 19-0913 ‘Hot Fudge’ is a classic and gorgeous brown shade.

Pantone 13-4403 ‘Silver Birch’ is a natural grey that will “stand the test of time”.