Pantys launches first transgender and non-binary collection of underwear

Absorbent underwear brand Pantys has just launched its first transgender and non-binary collection of underwear to ensure period inclusivity for everyone who menstruates.

The Boxer line has been in development for more than a year, explains Pantys, and aims to open the conversation around periods to all people who bleed, as well as answer a call from the community for a product to help everyone feel “included and valued”.

Maria Eduarda Camargo, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and co-founder of Pantys, said in a statement: “We want everyone to feel welcome during menstruation. Today, the menstrual products available on the market are made for women and reinforce the communication designed for a female audience, but this is a serious issue for men who menstruate. So, in addition to offering a new product, the Boxer will bring visibility, comfort and functionality to the menstrual cycles of trans men.”

Pantys worked with members of the trans community throughout the manufacturing process to develop the product on material, design, colour and testing. The trio in the campaign shared their unique menstruation experiences and how the underwear should be adapted for their needs.

Image: courtesy of Pantys

Jonas Maria, writer and podcaster said: “When I bled for the first time, my mother said that I had become a young woman and needed to behave as such.

“Menstruation limited my freedom, where I could not be or make my own choices in society. The Pantys collection is very important and not only for trans men, but for all people who do not feel comfortable with the feminine products.”

The Boxer is made up of the same fabrics as the rest of the collections, with three layers treated individually to be antibacterial and antifungal, with a fully absorbent layer that eliminates 99 percent of bacteria and waterproof fabric to protect against all leaks.

Emily Ewell, chief executive and co-founder of Pantys, said: “Menstruation has no gender. It is extremely important to bring health and inclusion to all people who menstruate. Our main goal as a brand is to give access to sustainable products for more and more people.

“As the brand progressed, we realised how invisible trans men are in society and understood how we could empower them to be part of the conversation around menstruation.”

Image: courtesy of Pantys

The Pantys Boxer costs 34 pounds and is available in size XS - 3XL from Pantys.com.

Pantys, known for producing 100 percent carbon neutral products, is the first absorbent underwear brand in Latin America and recently <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/pantys-expands-into-europe-with-selfridges-pop-up/2021061656052” target=”_self”><u> expanded into Europe with a pop-up at Selfridges </u></a> in London.