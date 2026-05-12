Paris and Ibiza: Ibiza Swim Week's dual strategy to connect the market

Ibiza Swim Week celebrates its third edition from June eight to ten in Ibiza, with a programme focused on catwalk shows, pop-ups and swimwear activations.

The event, led by its founder Nía Vásquez alongside the Ibiza Town Council and in collaboration with Miami Swim Week The Shows, aims to establish the island as a European benchmark for swimwear. This comes amid global sector growth, which generated nearly 23 billion dollars in 2025.

This edition sees Ibiza Swim Week strengthen its position as a hybrid platform, combining a catwalk with a commercial space. It brings together international designers, buyers and industry professionals in an environment that fosters product presentation, networking and business development.

The schedule of activities also extends beyond the island with a preview on June 20 in Paris. Held at the Ediko Showroom, it will include a catwalk show and a private sale for buyers and the trade press.

In Ibiza, the programme will begin on June eight with The Summer Edit at the Hotel Aguas de Ibiza. This format integrates brand presentations with training sessions focused on make-up and hair care. It aligns with the growing demand for educational experiences within fashion events.

On June nine, the main catwalk show takes place at the Hotel La Torre del Canónigo, followed by a party in collaboration with Miami Swim Week The Shows. The programme on June ten shifts towards content creation for brands and attendees.

Confirmed brands include those from Colombia; the UK; Brazil; the US; Spain; Italy; France and South Africa. The line-up features Cocora, Lucini, Castaway, Princess Rio, Origin of Oceans and Conny Beachwear, reinforcing the event's international scope.